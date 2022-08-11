TransLink installs new touch screens to help plan trips

One of the electronic screens is now at the Haney bus loop in Maple Ridge

A new touch screen at the Haney bus loop will help transit users plan their trip. (Neil Corbett/The News)

TransLink has installed trip-planning digital touch screens at transit locations across the system, including Maple Ridge’s Haney Place Transit Exchange.

The transit authority installed the screens at 54 key SkyTrain stations, bus loops, West Coast Express stations, SeaBus terminals, and Park and Rides. The touch screens help customers more easily plan their trips and have access to live transit information while travelling on the system.

The kiosks are part of TransLink’s efforts to modernize customer communication.

“Getting our customers information in the right time and the right place is a priority for us at TransLink,” said TransLink vice-president of customer communications Steve Vanagas. “These digital touch screen kiosks give our customers access to real-time information as they are moving through the system. It’s a technology upgrade that helps make journeys simpler, more seamless and more informative.”

The transit kiosks can be used to:

• Plan trips

• View live transit schedules

• See upcoming departure times

• Be alerted to updates on the network

• Receive emergency messages and notifications

This technology also gives TransLink the ability to utilize the kiosk screens for urgent and important customer information like service delays or elevator maintenance.

For West Coast Express stations, there are also touch screens available at Coquitlam Central Station and Waterfront Station.

The Coquitlam Central Station kiosks and the Haney Place kiosk would most benefit Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows riders who transfer between SkyTrain and buses like the R3 or 701, said TransLink spokesperson Dan Mountain. The Waterfront kiosk would also benefit Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows West Coast Express riders.

Purchasing, installing, and maintaining these kiosks comes at no expense to TransLink. These costs are fully covered by TransLink’s advertising licensee Lamar, in exchange for displaying advertisements when the screens are not in use by customers.

There are also 280 new digital information screens at SkyTrain stations, upgraded sound systems in stations and onboard trains, and real-time bus information at every RapidBus stop.