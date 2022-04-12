SkyTrain to start featuring video advertising on windows; 1st of its kind in North America

SkyTrain riders will now see short video advertisements projected onto windows when they ride through Dunsmuir tunnel, eastbound from Waterfront Station to Burrard Station. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)

SkyTrain riders will now see short video advertisements projected onto windows when they ride eastbound from Waterfront Station to Burrard Station in downtown Vancouver.

The installation is part of a new advertising project between TransLink and Vancouver-based media and technology company adtrackmedia.

The technology works with a system of sensors installed within transit tunnels. When they sense a train is approaching, they trigger a vertical array of 360 LED lights, which in turn display smooth, in-motion videos onto all the windows. They are silent and last about 10 seconds.

It’s the first use of such technology by a transit agency in North America, according to TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn. He said he expects it to be a significant revenue source for his company and its transit partners.

The first year of its use has already been purchased by Telus, although Quinn said some space will always be reserved for TransLink customer messaging. The cost of installation of maintenance of the technology is covered by adtrackmedia.

Now on display eastbound from Waterfront Station to Burrard Station, the advertising will also be introduced in the coming months from Stadium-Chinatown Station to Granville Station. Depending on how they go, it may be further expanded to more SkyTrain tunnels in the future.

