TransLink ordered to temporarily stop randomly drug testing SkyTrain attendant

Employee was made to undergo randomized urine screening tests for one year after he came up positive for cannabis

TransLink has been ordered to stop random cannabis testing of a SkyTrain worker who tested positive for the drug during routine testing.

The interim decision from the labour arbitrator came at the end of September after the union filed a grievance on behalf of David Solomon.

Solomon, who was worked as a SkyTrain attendant since 2003, was made to undergo randomized, twice-monthly urine screening tests for one year after he came up positive for cannabis on Sept. 2018 test, despite no evidence of cannabis use disorder or addiction in an independent medical examination.

TransLink’s policies do not forbid pot use off the job, and cannabis is currently legal in Canada. The transportation agency’s rules do state there must be no drug or alcohol use on the job, and that employees must be fit to work.

Despite no evidence of addiction, TransLink’s chief medical officer, which it appointed under railway safety legislation, found that there was an “increased risk of presence of a marijuana use disorder” due to multiple factors.

Solomon, represented by Unifor Local 700, filed a grievance.

In his interim decision, arbitrator Arne Peltz said the issue raised the difficulties of negotiating between public safety and employee rights.

As a SkyTrain attendant, Solomon’s main duties are customer service, fare inspection, limited mechanical or electrical fault correction and emergency responses. However, he may have to assume drive a SkyTrain in an emergency and is considered a “safety critical position” under federal railway safety legislation.

The drug screening Solomon failed was one required by railway safety legislation for all “safety critical” employees over 40. He told the testers he did not use cannabis, but in follow up testing conducted by Dr. Maire Durnin-Goodman, the director of Precision Medical Monitoring, in October, he admitted he uses three to four times a week.

Solomon told the tester there was “zero chance” of his cannabis usage having an impact on his work because he does not smoke before or after work. He said the positive test result was due to secondhand smoke exposure at a SkyTrain station, and that he had stopped smoking a week before the initial test.

“He felt that it was not the employer’s concern if he used marijuana outside of working hours,” Peltz wrote in a 52-page decision.

Durnin-Goodman said Solomon test results were consistent with regular pot use and not with having breathed in secondhand smoke. She found that while Solomon did not meet the criteria for marijuana dependence or marijuana use disorder, his lies and defensiveness meant he should be monitored for one year with randomized urine drug screen testing. The chief medical officer upheld this decision.

As a result, Solomon had to check in daily to see if he needed to have his urine tested that day and was put on administrative leave until January 2019. He has not had a positive test result since January 1, 2019, at which time he resumed his SkyTrain duties.

In its arguments, the union noted that Solomon denying cannabis use on the initial test was not important, as the drug was now legal and TransLink policy did not forbid its use outside of work.

The union noted that Solomon avoids cannabis for eight to 10 hours before his SkyTrain shift starts, and cited research and guidelines that say six hours between pot use and work is sufficiently safe.

In his decision, Peltz said he was granting the interim order requested by union because it was “reasonably safe to uphold the grievors privacy and dignity rights at this point in time.”

The decision will need to go to final arbitration but a date has not yet been set.

ALOS READ: Metro Vancouver transit strike prompts cancellations as premier won’t intervene

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.