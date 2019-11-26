New Hands Off! campaign announced today

New campaign to stop groping on buses, in bars

If you’re riding the buses and SkyTrains, despite the labour disruption, TransLink police are reminding commuters – any sexual contact, without consent, is sexual assault.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police, along with Barwatch, and Vancouver police, are sending that message today as they launch Hands Off!, “an anti-groping public awareness campaign that reminds all men and women that any sexual contact, without consent, is sexual assault.”

To make their points, speakers from each agency will be talking about the issue today, Tuesday, at 10:30 a.m. at the Vancouver police media room on Cambie Street.

Large poster boards will also get out the message about the Hands Off! campaign, said a news release.



