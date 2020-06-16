Riders waiting to take the bus at the Haney Place Exchange in Maple Ridge are reminded of proper safety protocol. (Ronan O’Doherty/ THE NEWS)

TransLink taking measures to make public transit safer

Many Maple Ridge riders are happy with the company’s efforts so far

With businesses across the Lower Mainland inching back towards normal operations, and people feeling slightly more comfortable travelling around, TransLink is anticipating a bump in ridership.

To ensure its customers are safe, the Metro Vancouver transit authority is encouraging the use of masks and installing hand sanitizing dispensers on its RapidBus fleet, at SkyTrain Stations and at key exchanges like Maple Ridge’s Haney Place Exchange.

Julie Williams was waiting at the local exchange on Monday afternoon.

She lives in Maple Ridge, and was taking the bus often before the COVID-19 pandemic but had been choosing to walk during the worst of the scare.

Williams said she still doesn’t feel 100 percent safe but applauds the efforts of TransLink to make the best of a difficult situation.

“They’re doing a lot right now by spacing everybody and only having certain seats available,” she said.

READ MORE: TransLink returns to near-normal operations after COVID-19 leads to drop in ridership

Starting this week, TransLink will build on its Safe Operating Action Plan and expand the availability of hand sanitizer dispensers across Metro Vancouver’s transit system.

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond has stressed the company’s commitment to focusing on cleaning and sanitizing protocols since the beginning of the pandemic.

“These dispensers will help promote strong personal hygiene practices, which is especially important as our ridership continues to grow,” he said.

“We need to look out for one another and do our part to ensure we are keeping ourselves and our fellow passengers as safe as possible.”

Keira Kirby, who was also waiting inside a bus shelter at the Haney Place Exchange said for the most part she feels safe.

“I feel like too many people go on the transit to feel 100 percent safe, but if you see a lot of people in one spot you just go towards the other the end.”

To counter the risks that come with the growing number of riders, TransLink is launching its ‘Wearing is Caring’ campaign.

As part of the initiative, which aims at promoting the use of face coverings and non-medical masks on Metro Vancouver’s transit system, the company is giving away more than 15,000 TransLink branded marks at key transit hubs over the coming weeks.

Street teams will be positioned at random locations across the system. The TransLinkNews Twitter account will share the location and times on the day of each giveaway.

“We want masks to become a regular part of our transit system,” said Desmond.

“As part of our Safe Operating Action Plan we are recommending customers wear a face covering or mask while on transit or waiting for transit, if they are able to do so.

“If we can get to a point where most people on transit are wearing a face covering or mask, then it will be a safer experience for everyone.”


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

public transit

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP investigating death of man in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

TransLink taking measures to make public transit safer

Many Maple Ridge riders are happy with the company’s efforts so far

Numbers steady for in-class instruction across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Kanaka Creek elementary had increase of 38 students

LETTER: Maple Ridge thrifter thrilled hospice store reopens

New procedures in place to make customers and staff safe while bargain hunting

Pitt Meadows spray park opening June 18

Harris Road Park’s spray park will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

TRAFFIC: crash in Maple Ridge causes traffic on Golden Ears Bridge

The incident was reported just before 8:30 a.m.

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

IHIT looking to retrace Fraser Valley homicide victim’s last steps

Police release photos of Charles ‘Chucky’ Klose from Abbotsford and Chilliwack the day he died

COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports

11 new cases, one new outbreak in long-term care

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

B.C. Horse Council has signs available for rural roads

Inclusion of Indigenous reps after oil spill part of ‘reconciliation’: Suzuki Foundation

David Suzuki Foundation calls for transparency, inclusion of First Nations monitors after oil spills

Second CN Railway employee dies in B.C. within one month

Death happened at a northern B.C. facility

Dramatic sky in the East Kootenay during weekend storm

Thunderstorms rolled through the East Kootenay on Saturday, June 13

Bar brings back live music as B.C.’s top doc warns singing spreads COVID-19

‘The hardest part is reminding people that they can’t dance, which isn’t easy,’ pub operator says

Most Read