TransLink to cancel 16 SeaBus sailings due to job action

Sixteen SeaBus sailings will be cancelled on Sunday due to union job action, according to TransLink.

The job action, which started Friday morning, has Coast Mountain Bus Company bus operators not wearing uniforms and maintenance staff not working overtime. Unifor, the union representing 5,000 transit workers, has said it will continue escalating job action until their demands are met.

Unifor has asked for a bigger pay raise than offered by Coast Mountain Bus Company, and longer scheduled breaks for bus drivers.

On Sunday, TransLink said the following sailings will be cancelled:

1:30 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay

1:45 p.m. from Waterfront

3:30 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay

3:45 p.m. from Waterfront

4:45 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay

5:00 p.m. from Waterfront

TransLink said there will also be 10 sailing cancellations between 6:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., with sailings every 30 minutes instead of every 15. Regular 30 minute service will continue after 9:15 p.m, the transit authority said.

