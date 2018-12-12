TransLink will bring free WiFi to buses, SkyTrain and Seabus by 2020

Service will be fully funded by Shaw

Need to update your followers while you’re on the bus?

Want to get some work done on the SkyTrain, but worried about your data bill?

Worry no more – public transit riders will be able to connect to Shaw WiFi on any part of TransLink’s system starting in 2020.

“This will be an extension of Shaw Go Wifi,” said Katherine Emberly, Shaw Communications president of business, brand and communications, at a press conference in Richmond Wednesday.

TransLink CEO Kevin said the announcement is part of the transit agency’s effort to improve its level of service.

READ MORE: TransLink reveals new plans for proposed Surrey-Langley SkyTrain

The WiFi will be free, Desmond said, through a public private partnership with Shaw. TransLink will not put up any money.

Although the details will be worked out in the coming months, Desmond said that riders shouldn’t expect to be bombarded with ads.

“We’re not expecting to commercialize our customers access to WiFi,” he said.

“The purpose is to provide an added value.”

Desmond said riders can expect to see the first trials of Shaw wifi on their transit system in about a year.

The full rollout will be completed by 2025.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Another B.C. city votes to ban single-use plastic bags
Next story
B.C. trustee’s anti-LGBTQ comments got him barred from schools

Just Posted

Thermostats lowered at Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows schools to conserve gas

Pipeline rupture could lead to natural gas shortages this winter

LETTER: In Maple Ridge, tents are not enough

At the end of the day, there was shelter and food.

Maple Ridge pair denied stay of extradition

Two facing charges in India from 2000

Mission firefighters battle barge fire near Silverdale

Barge contains several living quarters, no news on injuries

Maple Ridge returns to B.C. Supreme Court to address tent city safety

Order to better identify those living in the camp who do not have housing or shelter.

Ridge hospital foundation helps with mental health

Donates a possible $500k for youth wellness

TransLink will bring free wifi to buses, SkyTrain and Seabus by 2020

Service will be fully funded by Shaw

Another B.C. city votes to ban single-use plastic bags

First six months of proposed ban would focus on education, not enforcement

UK Prime Minister Theresa May wins party no-confidence vote, but troubles remain

May won the vote of 317 Conservative legislators with a 200-117 tally

B.C. trustee’s anti-LGBTQ comments got him barred from schools

Barry Neufeld calls vote to leave him off liaison list ‘workplace discrimination’

Firm says trees obstructing vision at Humboldt Broncos crash intersection

Sixteen people died and 13 others were injured in the collision at an intersection north of Tisdale

Man charged after B.C house fire triggers high-grade explosives

Thomas Daniel Kendall charged with causing bodily harm by failing to properly store explosives

Update: Coquihalla re-opens after vehicle incident

Highway 5 is set to reopen after 1 p.m.

Stop ‘renovictions,’ B.C. housing task force says

MLAs call for end to strata bans on renting vacant suites

Most Read