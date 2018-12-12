TransLink will bring free wifi to buses, SkyTrain and Seabus by 2020

Service will be fully funded by Shaw

Need to update your followers while you’re on the bus?

Want to get some work done on the SkyTrain, but worried about your data bill?

Worry no more – public transit riders will be able to connect to Shaw WiFi on any part of TransLink’s system starting in 2020.

“This will be an extension of Shaw Go Wifi,” said Katherine Emberly, Shaw Communications president of business, brand and communications, at a press conference in Richmond Wednesday.

TransLink CEO Kevin said the announcement is part of the transit agency’s effort to improve its level of service.

READ MORE: TransLink reveals new plans for proposed Surrey-Langley SkyTrain

The WiFi will be free, Desmond said, through a public private partnership with Shaw. TransLink will not put up any money.

Although the details will be worked out in the coming months, Desmond said that riders shouldn’t expect to be bombarded with ads.

“We’re not expecting to commercialize our customers access to WiFi,” he said.

“The purpose is to provide an added value.”

Desmond said riders can expect to see the first trials of Shaw wifi on their transit system in about a year.

The full rollout will be completed by 2025.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.