Sayward is 74 km north of Campbell River. Photo courtesy Google Maps

Sayward is 74 km north of Campbell River. Photo courtesy Google Maps

Pilot dies in helicopter crash on northern Vancouver Island

Investigators deployed to Sayward following ‘collision with terrain of a helicopter’ — TSB

One person has died after a helicopter crash on northern Vancouver Island.

The Joint Rescue Command Centre in Victoria told the Mirror that they got a distress signal at around 9 a.m. on April 6. A Cormorant Search and Rescue helicopter was deployed from Comox, and it arrived at the scene at 10 a.m. Sayward RCMP were also involved in controlling the site of the incident.

According to an RCMP press release, the commercial helicopter that was moving wood crashed near Johnstone Strait. The lone pilot died as a result of the crash.

The collision involved a Hughes 369D helicopter.

TSB, which investigates air, marine, pipeline and rail incidents, is deploying a team of investigators to Sayward.

The TSB will be gathering information and assessing the incident.

RELATED: Mainroad will be removing dangerous trees on Jan. 10 between Woss and Sayward

Sayward firefighter loses house to fire just days before Christmas


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Helicopter crashNewsSayward

Previous story
Vancouver police officers suspended for handcuffing Indigenous man, granddaughter at BMO
Next story
Feds try to avoid Australian pitfalls in online news bill

Just Posted

A portion of each gift card for Meridian Farm Market and Ralph’s Farm Market will go to Pilgrim Movement to help Ukrainian refugees. (Special to The News)
Grocery gift cards helping Ukrainian refugees

Mark Stewart, executive director of the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries, said the Community Meal program will resume this month, starting with an Easter ham dinner on April 18. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)
Ridge Meadows Salvation Army to host Easter dinner

Three children in Ukraine who have already been helped by the fundraising efforts of Julia Ivanyuk and her team at A Taste of Ukraine and sister store Euro Food and Deli in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge deli raising money to help Ukrainian orphans

The first phase of the 330-unit Inspire apartment complex in downtown Maple Ridge is already sold. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Real estate market cools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows