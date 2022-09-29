The M.V. Island Bay tour boat sunk in Carpenter Bay, off the coast of Haida Gwaii, on Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Canadian Coast Guard facebook page)

The M.V. Island Bay tour boat sunk in Carpenter Bay, off the coast of Haida Gwaii, on Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Canadian Coast Guard facebook page)

Transportation Safety Board probes tour boat sinking off Haida Gwaii

M.V. Island Bay went down on Sept. 10 in the shallow waters of a bay on Morseby Island

The Transportation Safety Board has sent a team to British Columbia’s north coast to probe the sinking of a tour boat in Haida Gwaii.

A statement from the safety board says the team of investigators has been sent to Prince Rupert, where it will gather information and determine what happened.

The M.V. Island Bay went down on Sept. 10 in the shallow waters of a bay on Morseby Island in the Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve.

The coast guard said at the time that no one had been hurt.

But it warned the “rough marine environment” had the potential to cause a diesel spill or some other damaging leak from the 13-metre vessel.

Containment booms and absorbent pads were laid down around the tour boat which is operated by Archipelago Ventures, while the boat owner arranges a salvage operation.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Coast Guard concerned about pollution after boat sinks near Haida Gwaii

Haida GwaiiTransportation Safety Board

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Maple Ridge MLA fills in for vacant cabinet spot after sudden resignation
Next story
Metro Vancouver gas prices hit near-record high at $2.339 per litre

Just Posted

Steven Page will be performing at The ACT in Maple Ridge in November. (JD Scarcliff/Special to The News)
UPDATE: Steven Page Maple Ridge concert rescheduled

Curtis Baldwin (left) last played on the PGA in 2014, where he scored one-under-par in the PC Financial Open. (Curtis Baldwin Facebook/Special to The News)
Meadow Gardens Golf Club manager nominated for PGA of BC award

Both Britteny George and her dog Porter are new recruits to the dog police service program. (Anna Burns/BlackPress)
New police service dog graduates into care of Ridge Meadows RCMP officer

Citizens Services Minister Lisa Beare speaks in the B.C. legislature, June 2021. (Hansard TV)
Maple Ridge MLA fills in for vacant cabinet spot after sudden resignation

Pop-up banner image