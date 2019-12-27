Travellers face multiple-sailing waits at ferry terminals on busiest day of the season

It’s going to be a long day at the ferry terminal for a lot of holiday travellers.

There are multiple sailing waits at B.C. Ferries terminals on what is the busiest travel day of the season, according to the ferry corporation’s website.

At Nanaimo’s Departure Bay terminal, there is a three-sailing wait to West Vancouver’s Horseshoe Bay, with the 5:55 p.m. sailing already 100 per cent filled up. It’s a similar situation at Nanaimo’s Duke Point terminal, with the 3:15 p.m. sailing to Tsawwassen already filled and the 5:45 p.m. sailing at 89 per cent capacity.

Traffic in the other direction isn’t as busy, with deck space still remaining on the 3:45 p.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay. The Tsawwassen to Duke Point ferry has a two-sailing wait, with the 5:45 p.m. ferry at 80 per cent capacity.

For travellers at Victoria’s Swartz Bay, there’s a two-sailing wait to get to Tsawwassen, with the 2 p.m. sailing completely booked, but room on the 3 p.m. boat. There’s also a two-sailing wait in the other direction, with the 3 p.m. ferry two-thirds full.

B.C. Ferries added 171 sailings to its regular schedule over the holidays.

