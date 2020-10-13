Trees hit parked car, RV on Highway 1 near Chilliwack during major windstorm

No serious injuries reported but traffic stopped for cleanup efforts

A fallen tree lays on top a car parked on Nowell Street near Chilliwack Central Road on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 during a wind storm in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

An RV travelling down Highway 1 was hit by a falling tree near Chilliwack Tuesday afternoon.

There are no reports of serious injuries and the three occupants of the RV were reported to be walking around with first responders. The Popkum Fire Department responded to the call, which was near the Herrling Island exit in the eastbound lanes. The vehicle is reported to have suffered major damage.

Around the same time, a tree split in two and fell on a parked car on Nowell Street near Chilliwack Central Road.

They were just two of many calls for falling trees around Chilliwack, Hope, and Harrison Hot Springs throughout the early afternoon. There are lines down in multiple neighbourhoods of Chilliwack. In Harrison Hot Springs, a tree fell across Hot Springs Road closing off the community’s only main road in and out.

Power outages are beginning all across the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland.

The wind is expected to die down Tuesday evening.

#BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident involving a tree east of #Chilliwack by Herrling Island has traffic down to a single lane. Crews are en route, expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/N2p8kIVYhD — DriveBC (@DriveBC) October 13, 2020

