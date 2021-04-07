Tree planting in Pitt Meadows park for Earth Day

City hall asking residents to pre-register to take part

Children were planting trees at a previous Earth Day celebration in Maple Ridge. (THE NEWS/files)

To celebrate Earth Day in Pitt Meadows, there will be a tree planting event at Bonson Park with parks staff.

The “re-greening” will create habitat and beautify the park. The city says it will oversee the planting of a variety of trees along the perimeter of the popular park, and invites members of the public to take part. First, they must pre-register.

Earth Day events are taking place globally from April 20-22, and the Pitt Meadows activity will happen on April 21 and 22.

To observe COVID-19 safety protocols, the city is limiting the number of participants. All attendees must wear masks, and disposable gloves and sanitized tools will be provided.

They can register my phoning 604-465-2470, or visiting the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre.

They can book one-hour time slots from 8:80-9:30 a.m., 10-11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1-2 p.m.

Registration will close on April 19 at 8 a.m.

For more information see pittmeadows.ca