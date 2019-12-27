Two trees have been cut on Fern Crescent at the start of the road that leads to Golden Ears Provincial Park. (Mike Hall – THE NEWS)

Trees cut on Maple Ridge’s iconic Fern Crescent

Two dead hemlocks cut down near road

Two tall trees recently cut down along Fern Crescent near 236th Street were chopped because they were not in good health, the City of Maple Ridge said Friday.

The trees were along the south side of the road that leads to Golden Ears Provincial Park.

According to the general manager of engineering services Dave Pollock, the hemlock trees were dead and had to be removed by the parks department.

“The removals are not related to any contemplated road works,” Pollock said.

The City of Maple Ridge eventually wants to improve cycling and pedestrian paths in that area and re-align some curves and redo the intersection at Fern Crescent and 236th Street.

Read more: Maple Ridge’s magical Fern Crescent plans on the back burner

That will involve public consultation once the project gets farther along.

However, the only work done so far has been to create and evaluate some potential road alignments, while considering the possible impacts on the corridor, Pollock said.

“Given the limited work to date, there has been no public consultation,” he added.

Read more: Maple Ridge wants to hear about Fern Crescent

Re-aligning the road can be done in different ways and doesn’t entail a wholesale straightening of the road, he said previously.

The roadway has seen increases in traffic volumes as Golden Ears Provincial Park has become one of the most-visited provincial parks in B.C. More than 600,000 people visit the park annually.

The project raised concern among residents in October 2017 and led to a rally dubbed, “Tell City Hall No to Tree removal and No to straightening Fern Cres,” hosted by Peter Tam, a former Green party candidate who lives in the area.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The city is working on improving Fern Crescent. (THE NEWS – files)

Previous story
UPDATE: Little potash spilled after derailment in B.C. lake: government spokesman
Next story
17 puppies surrendered to the BC SPCA from Interior B.C. property

Just Posted

Trees cut on Maple Ridge’s iconic Fern Crescent

Two dead hemlocks cut down near road

Pedestrian struck on Golden Ears Way in Maple Ridge

Traffic down to one lane southbound as police investigate.

Fewer people needed Christmas hamper help

Only 388 families from Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows signed up

Maple Ridge officer slashed during Christmas Day arrest

Struggle ensued, bystander helps out

Hammond cannabis store closes its doors

Maple Ridge outlet raided Dec. 18, will not re-open

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

A lot of news happened here in B.C., across the country and around the world this past year

UPDATE: Little potash spilled after derailment in B.C. lake: government spokesman

No one was injured, there were no fires and no railcars carrying dangerous goods were involved

Former Cloverdale youth pastor convicted of sexual assault to be sentenced in May

Surrey Provincial Court judge cleared Samuel Emerson of most charges last month

Holiday cleanup: Here’s what you can – and can’t – recycle in B.C.

‘Alexa, please take down the decorations’

B.C. police rescue man and his dog from sinking houseboat

Both were rescued safely from the Gorge Waterway just after 4:30 a.m. Friday

Travellers face multiple-sailing waits at ferry terminals on busiest day of the season

Three-sailing waits in Nanaimo, two-sailing waits in Victoria, Tsawwassen and West Vancouver

‘I’m just happy to be alive’: Once-paralyzed B.C. father makes a full recovery

Matt Reisig recovers, celebrating a Christmas he once thought impossible

B.C. fish farm operator says most of escaped salmon likely eaten

Mowi Canada West’s fish farm off Robertson Island, north of Vancouver Island, caught fire Dec. 20

B.C. man fined $8,000 for wounding deer in stomach in Princeton

In addition to the fines, Li Tan was placed under a four-year hunting prohibition

Most Read