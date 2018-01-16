Trial date scheduled for man charged with killing Abbotsford officer

Oscar Arfmann slated to go to trial in New Westminster in January 2019

Oscar Arfmann has been charged with killing Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson.

Oscar Arfmann, the man accused of killing Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson, has had his trial date set for Jan. 21, 2019.

The trial is expected to run until March 15, with jury selection occurring on Jan. 3 and 4, 2019.

All proceedings are scheduled for B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, where Arfmann appeared Tuesday morning to set the dates.

Arfmann is next scheduled to appear in court in New Westminster on Feb. 9 for another pre-trial conference.

Tuesday’s appearance was the third for Arfmann, 65, who is charged with first-degree murder in connection with Davidson’s death on Nov. 6.

He was also in court – for his second appearance – last Friday in Abbotsford, where the

Crown indicated that Arfmann’s case was moving to B.C. Supreme Court.

This means that he will forego a preliminary hearing, which is held in some cases to determine whether there is enough evidence to proceed to trial.

Security was tight again at last Friday’s appearance, as it was at Arfmann’s first court date on Nov. 28.

Arfmann, an Alberta resident, was charged Nov. 7 with first-degree murder after Davidson was killed in the line of duty.

The 53-year-old officer was the first on scene after police received reports of shots being fired at civilians at a strip mall on Mt. Lehman Road in Abbotsford.

Davidson was struck by gunfire and was pronounced dead in hospital shortly after.

Arfmann was arrested not far from the scene following a brief police chase that ended in a crash and with more shots being fired. He was injured in the incident and was taken to hospital.