Trial date to be set in relation to crash at Maple Ridge bus stop

A man facing four charges in connection with a Feb. 1, 2018 crash at a shopping mall in Maple Ridge has another court date this month to set a date for a trial.

Travis James Pare, born in 1983, is scheduled to appear March 13 in Port Coquitlam provincial court to set a date for a trial on four charges: criminal negligence causing death, impaired driving causing death, and two counts of failure to stop at an accident.

The incident occurred at around 3 p.m. in February 2018, when police responded to a single-vehicle pedestrian crash in east Maple Ridge. At that time, police said a pickup left a parking stall, backed into a parked vehicle, then drove forward into a restaurant drive-through lane at 240th Street and Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge. The truck then collided with barricades, jumped the curbed drive-through lane and came to a stop against an unoccupied bus stop.

Kelly Sandoval, a 35-year old Mission mother, and her six-year-old son were in the truck’s path. She pushed her son out of the way, but was hit and pushed against a fence at the McDonald’s drive-through. She sustained an injured leg. The boy had a bump on his head.

In March 2018, 46 days after the incident, Sandoval died as a result of alleged complications relating to the injuries she sustained from the crash.