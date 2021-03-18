The trial of three men charged in connection with the August 2017 death of Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi is set to get underway in January 2022. (File photo)

Trial dates set in 2017 homicide of Surrey teen found in torched SUV

A judge-alone trial is to begin in January 2022 for three accused

More than two months has been set aside for the trial in B.C. Supreme Court of three people charged in connection with the 2017 killing of Bhavkiran Dhesi.

The 19-year-old’s body was found just after midnight on Aug. 2, 2017, when police responded to a report of a burned SUV in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue in South Surrey.

READ MORE: Surrey teenager identified as victim in torched-SUV homicide

In May 2019, police began a series of announcements of arrests and charges associated with the case, all involving members of the same family – Harjot Singh Deo, Gurvinder Singh Deo, Talwinder Khun Khun, Manjit Kaur Deo and Inderdeep Kaur Deo.

Court officials on Wednesday (March 17) confirmed that Harjot Deo, Gurvinder Deo and Khun Khun are scheduled for trial beginning Jan. 24, 2022 in New Westminster, and that they elected during a March 11 appearance to be tried by judge alone.

Harjot Deo is charged with second-degree murder and ‘indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains’ in connection with Dhesi’s death. His brother and cousin – Gurvinder Deo and Khun Khun, respectively – are charged with ‘indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains,’ as well as ‘accessory after the fact to murder.’

A pre-trial conference is scheduled in May, followed by voir dire proceedings in August and September. The court is booked for the trial through April 8, 2022.

Meanwhile, the case against Harjot Deo’s mother and sister – Manjit Deo and Inderdeep Deo – is proceeding separately. B.C. Prosecution Service spokesman Dan McLaughlin said dates for a preliminary inquiry for the two women will be sought following a pre-hearing conference Friday (March 19) in Surrey Provincial Court.

The pair are charged with ‘accessory after the fact to murder.’


Surrey

