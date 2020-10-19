Trial dates set in White Rock manslaughter case

Proceedings against Ross Banner, 71, set for June 2021 in Surrey Provincial Court

Emergency crews shut down White Rock’s Five Corners district on Feb. 19, 2020 after an altercation left an elderly man in critical condition. (File photo)

Trial dates have been set in connection with the death earlier this year of an elderly man in White Rock.

According to online court information, Ross Banner – initially charged with aggravated assault – is to be tried for manslaughter in Surrey Provincial Court over four days next June.

The dates – June 21-24 – were set during an Oct. 2 court appearance, the results of which were not immediately available.

The proceedings stem from an altercation that occurred on Feb. 19 in the city’s Five Corners district. It drew police and other emergency crews to the 15200-block of Pacific Avenue.

The victim was found in the lobby of the Ocean Ridge condominium building with visible upper-body wounds, White Rock RCMP told Peace Arch News at the time, and a 71-year-old man was arrested.

READ MORE: UPDATE: 71-year-old arrested, elderly man critical following incident in White Rock’s Five Corners

READ MORE: Manslaughter charge laid in White Rock Five Corners incident

It was reported on March 4 that the victim had died from his injuries.

In May, officials with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) announced that the charge had been upgraded to manslaughter.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

CourtcrimeManslaughter Trialsurrey rcmp