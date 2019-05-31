Oscar Arfmann is on trial for the first-degree murder of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson in 2017. (Sketch by Jane Wolsak)

Trial for man charged with killing Abbotsford cop is on two-week break

Oscar Arfmann, charged with murder of Const. John Davidson, is back in court on June 17

The trial for the man accused of fatally shooting Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson in 2017 is now on a two-week break after the conclusion of the first week of proceedings.

The judge-only trial, which began on Monday of this week, will pick up again on Monday, June 17 in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

The trial has been scheduled for 39 days in court, but those will not always be consecutive.

Arfmann, 67, was charged with first-degree murder the day after Davidson, 53, was killed on Nov. 6, 2017.

The trial opened on Monday with Arfmann, formerly from Alberta, pleading not guilty to the charge.

READ MORE: Live updates from first day of trial

READ MORE: Const. John Davidson was ‘ambushed’ by shooter, Crown says on first day of trial

Crown lawyer Theresa Iandiorio said in her opening statements that about 30 witnesses will testify over the course of the trial.

Davidson was the first on the scene after Arfmann allegedly began firing shots when he was confronted by two Fraser Valley Auto Mall employees about a Ford Mustang that had been stolen from the Ford dealership two days prior.

On the day of the shooting, the employees spotted the stolen vehicle at the Mt. Lehman Road business complex across from the auto mall.

They blocked in the Mustang, and were then confronted by Arfmann, who fired some shots from a rifle, Iandiorio said.

She said when Davidson arrived, he was shot twice by Arfmann – the first time from behind and the second time as Davidson was lying on the ground.

Iandiorio said the issue at trial is proving that Arfmann was the one who fired the shots that killed Davidson.

READ MORE: Slain Abbotsford police officer identified

@VikkiHopes
vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Oscar Arfmann is on trial for the first-degree murder of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson in 2017. (Sketch by Jane Wolsak)

Previous story
11 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting
Next story
Nine illegal pot dispensaries in Vancouver must shut after court ruling: city

Just Posted

Fireworks in the sky caps off great Pitt Meadows Day

Event at Pitt Meadows Athletic Park

Rock out on Pitt Meadows Day

Live entertainment for the whole family

Miss Pitt Meadows enjoys 4H and friends

Emma Roberts-Ruttan will be wearing this years crown

YPK gets $1 million for community airport upgrades

Province funds upgrades at Pitt Meadows airport

Pitt Meadows rail crossing projects get more funding

CP Rail funding agreement is next step

Fashion Fridays: A day in the life of a celebrity stylist

Kim XO keeps you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media network

Alberta man sings gospel as he watches his home burn in wildfire

Fires have forced more than 10,000 people out of their homes in the northern part of the province

Fatal overdose in Surrey recovery home has ‘got the attention’ of minister

‘I’ve got to believe a review (of Zachary Plett’s death) was done,’ says Min. Shane Simpson

Fraser Valley woman scrambles for dental surgery funding after chemo destroys her teeth

Millie McConnell survived cancer, but the after effects are proving costly and difficult

Trial set for U.S. man accused in cold case killing of Vancouver Island couple

Man pleads not guilty, jury selection set for June 11

Spike in grey whale deaths on West Coast prompts investigation

Seventy whales found on U.S. territory from California to Alaska, five more on B.C. coast

Nisga’a Nation seeks gag order against employee making ‘malicious’ claims

IT manager Andre Cardinal goes to Facebook, promises to “educate” members

$40M to upgrade B.C. First Nations’ addiction and mental health treatment centres

Two new centres to be built, expanded care and renovations to existing facilities planned

Haida artist gets new oncologist appointment in Abbotsford after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

Most Read