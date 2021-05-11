Trina Hunt’s family appeals to killer to step forward after remains found in Hope

Cousins also ask Hope residents to think back to weekend Port Moody woman was in the area

Trina Hunt’s remains were found in the Hope area on March 29. Her family is asking the public to think back to the weekend prior to when she went missing. (Photo courtesy of IHIT.)

If you remember something from the weekend of Jan. 16 and 17 in and around Hope, now is the time to let police know.

Family members of Trina Hunt, whose body was recovered in the Hope area, are appealing to the public to really think about the weekend she went missing.

Hunt’s cousins, Stephanie and Colin Ibbott spoke with Vancouver media this week. In the interview, aired on Global News, they also urged Hunt’s killer to come forward.

Hunt and her husband allegedly spent a weekend in Hope visiting a campground they visited about 20 years prior, her cousins said. On the Sunday afternoon (Jan. 17, 2021), Trina sent a text to someone saying she was trying a “digital detox” weekend.

Her husband is reported to be the last person to see her, at 6 a.m. Monday morning (Jan. 18, 2021) at their Port Moody home. He reported her missing from their home later that day. A massive search effort was launched in the Port Moody area.

Her body showed up in the Hope area, on March 29, and RCMP informed the family it was her on May 1.

The family has created a Facebook page where they communicate with the public, Justice For Trina #Justice For Trina, Her Sparkle Will Never Fade. On the page, they vow to continue searching for answers, and justice.

“The fight for Trina is nowhere near over,” the page states. “Although Trina has been brought home to her loving family, she cannot rest peacefully until justice is brought to her name.

We must have justice. Trina deserves nothing less.”

The case turned into a homicide investigation after her body was found, south of Silver Creek.

“The missing person investigation of Trina Hunt has now transitioned into a case of homicide,” said Sgt. Frank Jang, a spokesman for IHIT.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

