Harris Road is blocked in both directions

A semi-truck is blocking Harris Road just north of Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows.

Ridge Meadows RCMP reported that Harris Road is shut down in both directions between Lougheed Highway and Old Dewdney Trunk Road due to a tractor trailer in the ditch which is blocking the road.

Police noted that there are no injuries and a tow service is on the way.

