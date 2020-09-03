Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to a vehicle collision around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday night at the intersection of Kanaka Way and Lougheed Highway, where one person was ejected from their car. (File photo)

Truck collides with classic car in Maple Ridge, woman ‘ejected’ from vehicle

Driver of green Dodge pickup truck fled the scene

After colliding with an orange Chevrolet Bel Air that resulted in the passenger being “ejected” from the car, the driver of a pickup truck fled the scene and later abandoned their vehicle.

Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to a vehicle collision around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday night at the intersection of Kanaka Way and Lougheed Highway, Insp. Aaron Paradis told The News.

A westbound travelling green Dodge pickup truck had collided with an eastbound travelling orange Chevrolet Bel Air, he said.

“Despite wearing a safety belt one female passenger of the Chevy Bel Air was ejected from the vehicle but, miraculously, suffered only minor injuries,” Paradis explained.

“The male driver of the Chevy Bel Air sustained non-life threatening injuries.”

RCMP located the pickup truck unoccupied after it fled the scene “a short distance away.”

The investigation is ongoing.

car crash

