Truck fire on Coquihalla. Image: Facebook

Truck fire causes delays on Coquihalla

The incident is blocked the northbound lanes of Highway 5

A semi-truck fire on the Coquihalla is causing delays for drivers headed northbound.

The incident is blocking the right lanes just before Falls Lake on Highway 5.

Emergency crews are on route to the scene, it’s not known if the flames have spread.

The vehicle fire sparked about 10 a.m. Wednesday. It’s unclear what caused the blaze or if the occupants were injured.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and proceed carefully in the area.

READ MORE: No growth on wildfire near Merritt as BC Wildfire works to contain

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coquihalla Highway

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Firefighters rescue dog that fell into ‘Abyss’ crevice in Nanaimo
Next story
B.C. launches day-use pass pilot for Golden Ears Park amid COVID-19 surge

Just Posted

B.C. launches day-use pass pilot for Golden Ears Park amid COVID-19 surge

The pilot is aimed at minimizing overcrowding

Three people safe after fire at Maple Ridge home

Cause of the fire is under investigation

Maple Ridge actors bring fresh take to Pride and Prejudice production

Theatre in the Country offers performances online through Zoom, Friday and Saturday, July 24 and 25

UPDATE: COVID-19 outbreak at Poco Earls

Three staff members test positive for virus, Fraser Health lists dates of possible public exposure

Pitt Meadows Airport GM talks noise mitigation

Guy Miller presents plan to reduce volume around busy flight space

What’s in the latest COVID-19 response bill passed by the House of Commons?

Here’s a look at what’s in the bill, which will go to the Senate in the coming days

Truck fire causes delays on Coquihalla

The incident is blocked the northbound lanes of Highway 5

No growth on wildfire near Merritt as BC Wildfire works to contain

The fire is 28-hectares in size and located near Highway 8 and the Shackan Indian Band

B.C. tourism industry seeks $680M to rebuild after pandemic

Tourism Industry Association of B.C. says the funds could save as many as 100,000 jobs this year alone

Trudeau must look into complaints about Governor General, Singh says

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh calling on feds to look into accusations

Federal Court declares Canada-U.S. refugee pact unconstitutional

The agreement meant Canada and the U.S. recognize each other as safe places to seek protection

21% of Canadians worried about ‘losing the roof over their heads’ if CERB ends: poll

Just under half of Canadians feel that CERB should end regardless of the impact

Driver offers cash to be infected with COVID-19 out front of B.C. pharmacy

The man hung around a Langley City business until police asked him to leave

WorkSafeBC reports more than 300 violations of COVID-19 safety rules

One-third of the violations were in the service sector, which includes salons and restaurants

Most Read