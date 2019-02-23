The driver had to be extricated. (Curtis Kreklau/contributed)

Truck shears power pole in Pitt Meadows

Driver extricated and taken to hospital.

A driver was extricated from a pickup truck Saturday afternoon in Pitt Meadows after it went off the road, sheared a power pole, and came to a rest with power lines draped on it.

The driver was trapped inside.

The Pitt Meadows fire department was called just after 1 p.m. to a rescue MVA at McKechnie Road and Old Dewdney Trunk Road.

Crews closed the road and had to wait for B.C. Hydro to disconnect power before they could move in to extricate the victim. They did that by cutting through the roof of the truck.

The driver was transported to hospital with reportedly serious injuries.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP traffic section will be investigating the crash.

