Truck slams into SUV after speeding away from anti-gang officers

A pickup (background) sped away from a police stop and crashed into another vehicle on 56th Avenue Friday afternoon. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

One driver is in custody and another in hospital after a pickup sped away from a traffic stop and slammed into another car in downtown Langley City Friday afternoon.

The crash took place just before 12:30 p.m., in the 20100 block of 56th Avenue.

The incident began when a Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) officer working in Langley noticed a white pickup truck with plates that didn’t match the vehicle, said Cpl. Craig van Herk, a spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The officer pulled the pickup truck over.

When he got out of his cruiser to approach the pickup driver, the truck sped off, said van Herk.

Almost as soon as the truck was out of sight, it slammed into another vehicle, a 2012 GMC Terrain. The Terrain was hit head-on, and its front was badly crumpled. The pickup then veered off the road and came to rest against the gates of a nearby condo parking lot entrance.

There was “absolutely no pursuit,” van Herk said.

The 72-year-old woman driving the Terrain was taken to Langley Memorial Hospital, and has some non-life threatening injuries, said van Herk.

The man driving the truck is at the Langley RCMP detachment. Van Herk did not have information on whether or not he was arrested at the scene. He could face charges.

Police did not release information on exactly what the issue with his license plates was that caused the CFSEU officer to pull him over. The situation is still under investigation.

Police and Langley City fire crews closed down 56th Avenue in both directions for a time after the crash.

Van Herk said the situation does not meet the threshold to be referred to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.