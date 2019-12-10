Truck with body inside found at bottom of lake near Kootenay ferry

Investigators believe no foul play is expected but are unsure how the vehicle ended up in the Arrow Lakes

Police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle at the bottom of the Arrow Lakes in Nakusp earlier this week.

Operators aboard the Needles Ferry found the submerged vehicle on Dec. 7 at about 12:45 a.m., Mounties said in a news release Tuesday.

A police dive team found the body of a 60-year-old man inside of the vehicle, a yellow 2004 Ford F150 extended cab pickup truck, the next day.

A police diving team arrived on the scene and on Dec. 8 discovered there was a body inside the truck.

Investigators are working to determine how long the vehicle had been in the lake.

“Although the investigation is in its early stages, RCMP do not suspect criminality was involved in the individual’s death at this time,” Cpl. Jamie Moffat said.

Police are seeking any witnesses who may have observed a vehicle matching this description in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nakusp RCMP at 250-265-3677 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers.

