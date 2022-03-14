Truckers rolling rally against high fuel costs slows rush hour traffic in Lower Mainland

Consumers could be facing higher prices and supply chain disruptions, one driver warned

A long lineup of truckers headed west on Highway 1, slowing morning rush hour traffic, on Monday morning, March 14. (DriveBC image)

A long lineup of big trucks headed west on Highway 1 from Langley to the Port Mann Bridge Monday morning, March 14, slowing morning rush hour traffic.

One of the participants, Abbotsford trucker Ryan Hess, told the Langley Advance Times it was a rally to protest high fuel costs.

Hess estimated about 200 trucks took part in what he described as a peaceful protest, that was not connected to the Freedom Convoy against vaccine mandates.

“We’re not looking to shut things down,” Hess explained.

“We wanted to see if the government would respond.”

A large portion of fuel costs are government surcharges, as much as 70 cents of every $2, Hess estimated.

Hess predicted the result could be higher costs for consumers as truckers are forced to raise their rates, and disruptions to the supply chain if truckers are forced to stop working.

“We’re looking out for everyone,” Hess said.

“If we turn our keys off, then the economy will shut down,” Hess predicted.

Hess said the rally was organized by an informal coalition of truckers who are struggling to cope with soaring fuel prices.

“It’s pretty hard to adjust your business model,” Hess commented.

Trucker Ryan Hess, one of the participants in the Monday March 14 rolling rally against fuel prices, predicted rising costs will affect consumers as well (Special to Langley Advance Times)

As of Monday, most gas prices in the Lower Mainland were running around $2 a litre, the result of oil prices rising in the wake of the Ukraine invasion by Russia.

Gasoline costs across Canada were expected to keep rising despite a significant mid-week dip in the price of oil.

On Wednesday, March 9, the price of benchmark West Texas Intermediate closed at US$110.36, down nearly 11 per cent from the previous day’s trading. It marked the first significant pullback since the war in Ukraine started and sent oil prices soaring.

GasBuddy.com analyst Patrick de Haan said lower crude prices will only serve to slow the rate of increase at the pumps.

