Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a moment of silence in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in recognition of the recent tragedy in London, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau calls London vehicle assault that killed Muslim family a ‘terrorist attack’

Four people were killed, a nine-year-old child is expected to survive

The country’s prime minister dubbed the alleged actions of a man to kill a Muslim family in Ontario on Sunday “a terrorist attack.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the comments during a Tuesday (June 8) session in the House of Commons.

“This was a terrorist attack motivated by hatred in the heart of one of our communities,” Trudeau said, expressing horror over the vehicle attack.

London police have not released the names of the victims, but a statement released by the family late Monday identifies them as Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman and Afzaal’s 74-year-old mother.

The couple’s nine-year-old son Fayez was seriously injured but is expected to survive.

Det. Supt. Paul Waight said the family was waiting to cross the road at an intersection on a dry, clear day in the city’s northwest end when a black pickup mounted the curb, struck them, then sped off.

Police identified the accused as Nathaniel Veltman. They did not say how they knew he was at the mall or explain the circumstances of the arrest but said that the man targeted the family because they were Muslim.

A fundraiser has been set up for the family.

