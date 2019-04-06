Trudeau lauds responders, community a year after bus crash

A memorial service is set to be held in the Humboldt arena Saturday afternoon

Flowers lie at centre ice as people gather for a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honour the victims of a fatal bus accident in Humboldt, Sask. on Sunday, April 8, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is lauding the “courage and professionalism” of first responders and the resilience of the community a year after the fatal bus crash of a junior hockey team.

The prime minister says in a statement Saturday that while “we cannot forget pictures of the wreckage” that shook all of Canada “what will stay in our hearts forever are images of compassion and strength.”

Trudeau notes the examples of “young men learning to stand, walk and take to the ice again,” and “hockey sticks leaned up against thousands of Canadian front doors.”

A memorial service is to be held in the Humboldt arena to remember the 16 people killed and 13 injured. The Humboldt Broncos bus collided with a semi driven by a novice trucker who ran a stop sign at a rural intersection.

One year ago today, a terrible highway crash devastated the #HumboldtBroncos. Our hearts ache for the 16 lives that were lost & for those 13 survivors whose lives will never be the same. Canada is thinking of you. #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/atbMjrhp2l — Ralph Goodale (@RalphGoodale) April 6, 2019

The Associated Press

