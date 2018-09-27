Trudeau says he didn’t want to meet with Trump

Trudeau disputes Trump’s claims that Canada requested meeting with president

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he didn’t request a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump while the two leaders were in New York this week for the United Nations General Assembly.

On Wednesday, Trump told reporters he rejected a request for a meeting with Trudeau to discuss negotiations to update the North America Free Trade Agreement because he was unhappy with Canada’s approach to the ongoing trade talks.

Speaking to reporters this morning in Ottawa, Trudeau disputed Trump’s statement — insisting Canada did not request a meeting with the president this week.

Trudeau also says the Americans are finding NAFTA talks difficult because Canadians are “tough negotiators.”

He also reaffirmed Canada will not agree to a bad deal.

In his remarks Wednesday, Trump also said the Americans did not like Canada’s trade representative very much — a comment that appeared to be directed at Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

The Canadian Press

