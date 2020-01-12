Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a memorial for the victims of the Ukrainian plane disaster in Iran this past week in Edmonton, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

Trudeau says meetings with families of Iran plane crash victims gut-wrenching

All 176 people on board, many of them Canadians, were killed

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it’s been “gut-wrenching” to listen to stories from the families of 57 Canadians who perished in the downing of a Ukrainian jetliner in Iran last week.

Speaking at a memorial for 13 victims in Edmonton, Trudeau says he’s learned about who they were, what they loved doing and what their hopes were for the future.

He says many came to Canada in search of new opportunities for their families, but those families are now consumed by grief and outrage.

While the tragedy has hit the Iranian-Canadian community hard, Trudeau says it’s a Canadian tragedy and all Canadians are in mourning.

The aircraft was shot down accidentally by an Iranian missile moments after taking off from Tehran airport Wednesday; all 176 on board were killed, including 138 who were headed for Canada.

Iran has admitted the plane was mistaken for a hostile target amid soaring tensions with the United States.

READ MORE: Prime Minister Trudeau to attend Edmonton memorial service for crash victims

READ MORE: ‘Full of smiles’: Friend mourns Iran plane crash victim who wanted to build a life in Canada

READ MORE: Iran admits it shot down Ukrainian plane by mistake, killing 176 aboard

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Horse killed, rider injured struck by train during Kamloops snowstorm

Just Posted

Winners announced for the Downtown Maple Ridge BIA Win Your Wish contest

Seven prize packages worth $2,000 each were up for grabs

Hundreds without power in Maple Ridge Sunday

Temperatures expected to plummet to -12 C tonight

Looking Back: Sunday shopping starts in Maple Ridge

‘Horse was out of the barn with no going back.’

Citizen Ink: Politics will define the legacies of the 2020s

‘Populism is not a dirty word.’

Off-leash dog killed by car that ‘zoomed’ off near Pitt Meadows dike

Photos of driver and license plate provided to police.

Trudeau says meetings with families of Iran plane crash victims gut-wrenching

All 176 people on board, many of them Canadians, were killed

All-stars Pettersson, Markstrom power Canucks to 4-1 win over Wild

Captain Horvat scores pair of goals for Vancouver

Horse killed, rider injured struck by train during Kamloops snowstorm

Horse and rider were riding near Kamloops during snowstorm

Timbits cereal a novelty, but may dilute Tim Hortons brand, experts say

The expansion into the cereal aisle seeks to introduce sugar-loving tots to the Tim Hortons brand

B.C. VIEWS: Finding hope for B.C.’s salmon

Is enough being done to save the iconic species?

Up to 20 centimetres of snow expected in parts of Lower Mainland

Higher elevation areas will see the most snow

UPDATED: BC Ferries cancels several ferries Sunday following weather predictions

Many routes may be affected, BC Ferries warned in a Tweet

UPDATE: 3,100 customers without power in Lower Mainland: BC Hydro

No estimates for when power will return

B.C. human rights commissioner asks Canadian government to halt Coastal GasLink

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs said he welcomed the pronouncement

Most Read