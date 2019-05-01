Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to his seat at the start of the First Ministers Meeting in Ottawa, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Trudeau taps veteran Jeremy Broadhurst to run Liberal re-election campaign

Broadhurst is currently serving as chief of staff to Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has turned to veteran Liberal Jeremy Broadhurst to run the governing party’s bid for re-election this fall.

Broadhurst, who is currently serving as chief of staff to Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, is to take on new duties as national campaign director by May 13.

The appointment signals an attempt to reach out to long-time Liberals, some of whom have privately grumbled that their experience has not been tapped or valued by the Trudeau team.

Broadhurst is a Team Trudeau insider but he’s also got a long history with the party.

Liberals, Trudeau hit new low but poll suggests surging Tory support is soft

He has served in senior positions with every Liberal leader, permanent and interim, since 2006, including a stint as Trudeau’s deputy chief of staff.

He ran the Liberals’ war room during the 2011 campaign and, as national director of the party, played a key role in its 2015 election victory.

The Canadian Press

Most Read