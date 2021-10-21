Trudeau unveils Canada’s new COVID vaccine passport for domestic, international travel

Proof of vaccination will show which vaccines Canadians received, and when

Canadians will soon be able to use a federal vaccine passport both domestically and for international travel.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled the proof-of-vaccination program Thursday (Oct. 21).

The proof-of-vaccination, which is already available for viewing on the federal government website, will show the traveller’s name, date of birth, which vaccines they received, when they received each dose and the lot numbers.

The document will include a SMART Health Cards QR code, which is already used in B.C. and in many other country’s proof-of-vaccination cards.

The federal government said that the vaccine passports will not include any other medical information or history.

The new system will integrate with the ArriveCAN app, which is used when travellers – including Canadians – enter the country, as long as the app is fully updated.

Federal proof of vaccination is not yet available in B.C. or Alberta; as of Thursday morning it is available for download in Newfoundland & Labrador, Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia, Nunavut, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan and the Yukon.

The vaccine passport was one of Trudeau’s election promises and will be key for the federal government’s incoming domestic travel rules. As of Oct. 30, all travellers ages 12 and up departing from Canadian airports or boarding VIA Rail and Rocky Mountaineer trains will need to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. If an individual is in the process of getting vaccinated, then a negative molecular COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of travel will be sufficient until Nov. 30.

Trudeau promised Thursday that the vaccine passport would be accepted internationally and said that there was 100 per cent cooperation from the provinces in creating the document.

