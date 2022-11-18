The Transportation Safety Board logo is seen in an undated handout. The Transportation Safety Board says its deploying investigators to the site of a fatal helicopter crash on the north coast of B.C. The board says the helicopter hit the ground near more than a week ago, on Nov. 9.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-TSB

The Transportation Safety Board logo is seen in an undated handout. The Transportation Safety Board says its deploying investigators to the site of a fatal helicopter crash on the north coast of B.C. The board says the helicopter hit the ground near more than a week ago, on Nov. 9.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-TSB

TSB investigating fatal helicopter crash in northwestern B.C.

Investigators dispatched to site of Nov. 9 crash near Kitsault

The Transportation Safety Board says it’s sending investigators to the site of a fatal helicopter crash on the north coast of British Columbia.

The board says the helicopter hit the ground on Nov. 9.

It says the aircraft was a commercially registered AS 350 B3 and the crash occurred near Kitsault, between Stewart and Prince Rupert.

The board does not say how many people were on board or what might have caused the crash.

It says investigators will gather information and assess what happened in the name of transportation safety.

Investigations by the board do not assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

RELATED: Pilot dies in helicopter crash on northern Vancouver Island

RELATED: 4 injured after helicopter crash near B.C. Gulf Island

Helicopter crashTransportation Safety Board

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Human remains linked to 30-year-old homicide found in northern B.C.
Next story
2 dogs in Haida Gwaii sick after eating meat from decaying humpback whale

Just Posted

The students at the Garibaldi Secondary Interdisciplinary Arts Academy recently performed a song and dance number at the Dancing in the Ridge event in preparation for the upcoming production of Grease running from Nov. 29-Dec. 9. (Gss_drama Instagram/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge school brings Grease to the masses

Emergency cold, wet weather beds that used to be at the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries. (The News files)
Site found in Maple Ridge for Emergency Weather Response shelter

West Coast Express ridership is still rebuilding after being hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Neil Corbett/The News)
TransLink ride hailing among possibilities for Maple Ridge services

Ridge Meadows RCMP arrested a porch pirate in Maple Ridge on Wednesday, Nov. 16. (Black Press file)
Ridge Meadows RCMP arrest parcel thief in Maple Ridge