Tsunami warning issued for coastal British Columbia

Warning issued following 8.0 earthquake off Kodiak, AK

The National Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami warning for coastal B.C. after a magnitude 8.2 earthquake occurred 279 kms off the coast of Kodiak, Alaska, early Tuesday morning.

EmergencyInfoBC notes the warning affects the Juan de Fuca Strait coast, the outer west coast of Vancouver Island, the central coast and northeast Vancouver Island, and the north coast and Haida Gwaii coastal areas of British Columbia from Attu, Alaska to the Washington State coastline.

Tsunami warnings, according to the National Tsunami Warning Centre, “mean that a tsunami with significant inundation is expected or occurring. Warnings indicate that widespread dangerous coastal flooding accompanied by powerful currents are possible and may continue for several hours after the initial wave arrival.”

Follow @EmergencyInfoBC on Twitter or their website for more information, or your local Black Press news site.

More to come

UPDATE: Fuel truck hits train in Port Coquitlam, causing massive fire

