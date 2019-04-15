Tuberculosis case confirmed in Prince George

Northern Health is contacting those who may be at risk

Northern Health has confirmed a case of pulmonary tuberculosis in Prince George.

The health authority issued a statement on Sunday saying an active case of was detected at the College of New Caledonia.

“TB is an infectious disease that generally only spreads to persons in close contact with an infected person over a long period of time and is not easily spread to others,” said medical officer Dr. Andrew Gray.

TB is an airborne illness and can’t be spread by sharing clothing, dishes or drinks. Symptoms can include prolonged cough, cheat pain, weight loss, fatigue or fever.

The infected person is receiving medical attention.

Northern Health is contacting people who may be at risk.


The health authority issued a statement on Sunday that an active case of pulmonary tuberculosis was detected at the College of New Caledonia in Prince George. (Pexels File)
