Tune in, or drop by, special council meeting in Pitt Meadows

Pitt Meadows residents may be interested in a big meeting set for this Tuesday, March 10 at city hall, at 7 p.m.

The special public meeting of council tackles two major topics, building a new fire hall, and building a new RCMP detachment for the city.

The design, updated cost estimates and timelines for the new fire hall will be presented at the meeting.

The new building will replace the existing fire hall which opened in 1983 and no longer meets the needs of the department, the city says on its website. Money has been set aside in the city’s savings accounts for the building which will cost about $15 million.

Read more: Pitt Meadows firehall building height and costs rising

Council also will look at the feedback received from the Feb. 18 meeting when a report on creating a Pitt Meadows RCMP detachment was presented.

Read more: Pitt Meadows police review trotted out to public

About 100 people showed up at the Pitt Meadows Heritage Hall in February to hear presentations about the policing review that recommends Pitt Meadows have its own RCMP office, separate from the Ridge Meadows detachment.

People also can watch the meeting online via the city’s website.



pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP