Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

Like it or hate it, it’s that time of year again. Time to turn back the clock. That means darker afternoons but an extra hour of sleep.

On Sunday, Nov. 4 at 2 a.m. the clocks go back an hour.

On Sunday, March 10, 2019 they’ll spring ahead again.

Not everyone is in favour of the twice-a-year time shift, however.

Last year, Premier John Horgan went on record during the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention, saying he’s not opposed to looking into abolishing daylight savings time but it’s not on the top of his priority list and he’d like to hear from citizens first.

Officials remind us the annual event is a good time to change the batteries in our smoke and carbon monoxide detectors if we haven’t done so already when daylight saving time began last March.

SEE RELATED: Daylight saving: 5 things you need to know about smoke and CO alarms

READ MORE: Daylight Saving Time has a sporadic, chaotic history


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Tories, NDP, push bill that would improve mental-health support for jurors
Next story
Four seriously injured in B.C. bus crash, 12 others in stable condition

Just Posted

New docs in Maple Ridge help ease shortage

Six physicians now taking on new patients

700 poppies to surround RCL Branch 88 for Remembrance Day

Kanaka Creek elementary students plant the first 65 poppies

UPDATED: ‘My son was assaulted at SRT on Halloween night’

Teen found unresponsive during large gathering at high school, has concussion and broken wrist.

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

UPDATE: Sagmoen awaits bail decision

Sagmoen’s matter will move to the judicial case manager Nov. 7 to fix a date for decision

Moms Gone Wild thrill Canucks crowd

The Moms Gone Wild of Maple Ridge were at it again Halloween… Continue reading

Greyhound exit leaves gap for homeless, domestic violence shelters

Greyhound wound down all but one of its routes in Western Canada on Wednesday

Four seriously injured in B.C. bus crash, 12 others in stable condition

Cpl. Craig Douglass of Prince George RCMP says the accident happened on Highway 97 near Mitchell Road around 3:45 p.m.

Trudeau reassures business leaders on Trans Mountain pipeline’s future

The prime minister made the comments in Vancouver this week

Tories, NDP, push bill that would improve mental-health support for jurors

The Alberta MP said the jury-secrecy rule prevents jurors from seeking help

Trudeau announces funding to build nuclear medicine hub in B.C.

The new 2,500-square-metre building in Vancouver will house a particle accelerator

Canucks Report: Vancouver finishes October atop Pacific Division

Rookie sensation Pettersson produces 10 points in 8 games

UBC Okanagan research determines oxygen may help dementia patients

Oxygen therapy proves beneficial for some people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Grizzly killed after attacking man, injuring B.C. conservation officer

A man was attacked while running his dogs along Wycliffe Forest Service Road on Oct. 20, B.C. Conservation Officer Service said.

Most Read