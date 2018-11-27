The scene of a school bus crash north of Cache Creek on Nov. 27, which has left 12 people injured. Photo: Savannah GB-Pierro.

Twelve people injured in school bus crash near Cache Creek

Initial report says patients in stable, non-life-threatening condition

UPDATE 2:15 p.m.: School District 57 has confirmed that the people involved in a school bus crash north of Cache Creek earlier today were members of the College Heights girls volleyball team from Prince George.

The team was travelling to Powell River to take part in the B.C. High School Volleyball Championships.

Ten children and two adults were on board the bus when it went into a ditch north of Cache Creek just before noon. No one was killed, but at least one person was airlifted to hospital with what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.

*****

BC Emergency Health Services is reporting that at 12:04 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 27, BCEHS paramedics were called to a school bus crash near Cache Creek.

Twelve patients are being cared for and triaged. Early indications are that all patients are in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

Highway 97 near Church Road north of Cache Creek was closed for a short time, but has now reopened.

A School District No. 74 (Gold Trail) employee had no knowledge of the incident and no further information. At this time, it is not known who was involved in the crash or where they were from.

BCEHS has reported that updates will be posted on their Twitter account @BC_EHS.


