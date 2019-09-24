Two arrested in one of three Downtown Eastside shootings in 24 hours

26-year-old Thomas Joseph Brown and 31-year-old Desirae Lorell Cardinal are in custody

Two people have been arrested after Monday’s shooting on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside – one of the neighbourhood’s three shootings in 24 hours.

Police said they received 911 calls reporting shots fired at the Grand Union Hotel, near East Hastings and Abbott streets, on Sept. 23 just before 6:30 a.m. A 50-year-old man to hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives have since arrested 26-year-old Thomas Joseph Brown and 31-year-old Desirae Lorell Cardinal, both of Vancouver.

Brown was charged with unlawfully discharging a firearm and possessing a firearm contrary to an order. Cardinal was charged with unlawfully discharging a firearm. They are both in custody.

READ MORE: Three shootings in 24 hours on Downtown Eastside were targeted, police say

Sgt. Aaron Roed said investigations into the Monday morning shooting, as well as two other shootings that happened on Sunday in the same are, remain active.

“We believe there were others involved in these three incidents,” Roed said. “It’s very important we hear from anyone with information.”

Police are again appealing for dashcam or cell phone video from the area of Hastings to Keefer just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, and later that day around 6 p.m. along Dunlevy to Heatley.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
