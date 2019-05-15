UPDATE: Three bears killed in Maple Ridge this spring

And six so far in region; homeowners asked to remove attractants

Four bears have been shot in Maple Ridge so far this spring, including two on Wednesday.

The latter two were shot in the Silver Valley area for public and officer safety reasons, said Sgt. Todd Hunter, with the Conservation Officer Service.

Veronica Clark, in the Silver Valley Neighbourhoods Facebook group, shared a video of conservation officers dragging what appears to be a dead bear onto a truck.

Andrea Ross said in an email that she witnessed a bear shot by conservation officers on Foreman Drive in Silver Valley.

“But the bear was not fatally shot and ran off into the bushes. Very, very sad.”

She said Maple Ridge needs to wake up and fine those who put garbage out early and don’t secure it with bear-proof cans.

Hunter did not confirm whether both bears on Wednesday had been killed.

“It’s definitely our busy time of the year,” he said earlier.

Hunter said as bears emerge from “torpor” – a period of inactivity that allows them to survive with little food – there’s not a lot of natural food available to them. He added they start looking for high-calorie food sources, such as beehives, chicken feed, household garbage, pet food and bird feeders.

Two other bears have been killed in Maple Ridge since April because they had become habituated to food sources that brought them into conflict with humans and were deemed a danger.

In the North Fraser Zone, which stretches from Anmore, west of the Tri-Cities, to Deroche, which is east of Mission, there have been six bears shot since April 1.

Both the Conservation Officer Service and Maple Ridge Wildsafe community coordinator Dan Mikolay are campaigning to get people to keep their garbage secured, making it less of an attractant to bears.

Mikolay said that is critical to do so in May and June, as bears become more active.

Mikolay urges people to:

• take garbage to the trash the morning of pickup, not the night before;

• wrap and freeze bones, waste meat or other highly attractive garbage before putting it out;

• don’t leave pet food outside;

• fill bird feeders only during harsh winter weather as seed attracts bears, as well as deer and rats, and therefore the animals that prey on them – coyotes and cougars.

“You’re going to have the whole food chain showing up,” Hunter said.

• The Ministry of Environment Report All Poachers and Polluters line is 1-877-952-RAPP to report wildlife conflicts.



