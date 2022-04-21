Two charged after brandishing knife in Easter Walmart robbery

Two people, one from Maple Ridge, are facing charges after attempting to steal groceries from the Chilliwack Walmart over the Easter weekend and brandishing a knife at a store employee.

Shortly after 11 a.m., on April 16, the Mounties received a report from an employee that a robbery that just occurred at retail store in the 8200-block of Eagle Landing Parkway.

Frontline officers responding to the scene and identified a vehicle and suspects linked to the alleged robbery, broadcasting descriptions to police patrolling in the area.

“The report involved a man and woman who allegedly left a supermarket without paying for a cart of groceries,” Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said.

“When challenged by an employee, the man allegedly pushed the employee and brandished a knife before the pair packed the groceries into a silver Pontiac Sunfire and drove away,” he elaborated.

Within the hour, Rail said a patrolling officer saw and stopped the Sunfire travelling on Vedder Road near Promontory Road where the two suspects were arrested by police.

Michael Knipstrom, 42, of Maple Ridge, and Jennifer Hunink, 41, of Campbell River, are each charged with one count of theft of property valued at less than $5,000.

Knipstrom is also charged with assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose.

The pair have been released from custody pending future their next court date on May 10.

“The immediate response of RCMP frontline officers, together with timely collection and dissemination of the vehicle and suspects descriptions were key to the arrests,” Rail said.

RCMP remind everyone who witnesses anything they believe to be suspicious in nature to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

To report a non-emergency crime in cases where there is no suspect, witness, or follow up required by a police officer online click onto https://ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/ufvrd/en.

