Two charged ‘distraction thefts’ targeting Vancouver seniors’ jewelry

Officers had issued warning after six such thefts were reported in two days

Two people have been charged in connection to a string of thefts targeting Vancouver seniors by distracting them and stealing their jewelry.

Elena Ghiocel, 41, and Constanin Miclescu, 31, are both from Scarborough, Ont., and both face theft-related charges, police said Wednesday.

Officers had issued a warning to seniors after six distraction thefts were reported within two days in south Vancouver, the last one on March 22 when an 84-year-old woman was approached near East 43 Avenue and Lancaster Street.

“The suspect immediately got into the woman’s personal space, placed inexpensive jewelry around her neck, and allegedly stole her valuable necklace,” police said.

READ MORE: Police warn of 'distraction thefts' targeting seniors and their jewelry

The victim was able to call police, and three suspects were arrested 25 minutes later. Two remain in custody.

“Since the arrests, there have not been any similar thefts reported in Vancouver,” Const. Jason Doucette said. “We are still encouraging others to come forward if they have been victims of this scam.”

