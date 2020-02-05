Two collisions on Lougheed early Wednesday

240th in Maple Ridge now clear

Lougheed Highway westbound traffic was down to one lane near 272nd Street at about 7 a.m. Wednesday, as firefighters blocked of the scene of a motor vehicle incident.

At the same time, the eastbound lanes of Lougheed Highway at 240th Street were clear after an early morning collision into a power pole, brought down lines on the road, blocking the road for a period of time. Drive BC reported that scene cleared just after 7 a.m.

The extent of injuries in either accident is unknown.

