An accident in the westbound lanes of Lougheed Highway at Harris Road Tuesday morning. (Contributed)

Two crashes involving seven cars snarls traffic during morning commute

Accidents happened on Lougheed Highway at Harris Road in the westbound lanes

Two separate crashes snarled traffic during the morning commute in Pitt Meadows on Tuesday.

Just after 7 a.m. five vehicles collided blocking the left side of Lougheed Highway in the the west-bound lanes just west of Harris Road.

Then two other cars collided in the westbound lanes of Lougheed Highway, just east of the intersection where a white sedan ended up underneath a dark SUV, lifting the rear of the vehicle right off the ground.

RCMP confirmed that one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“There was very minor injuries, no major damage and we left right away,” said Pitt Meadows fire chief Don Jolley.

Jolley said when he got to the accident four or five police officers were already on scene.

“I briefly talked to the police, looked at all the vehicles to make sure there’s no leaks or anything like that and talked to a number of individuals. Everybody said they were fine except a couple who said they would like to get looked at and then we left,” he said.

Lougheed Highway remained open to traffic in both directions.

The RCMP are still investigating.

