Cyclists get ready to kick off the 2018 Ride to Conquer Cancer event in Cloverdale. (Samantha Anderson)

Two-day, 200-km Ride to Conquer Cancer kicks off Aug. 24

Eleventh-annual fundraiser supports BC Cancer Foundation

Thousands of cyclists are gearing up for the two-day, 200-km Ride to Conquer Cancer, set to kick off from Cloverdale on Saturday, Aug. 24, and take participants to Hope.

About 1 in 2 Canadians will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime — on average, 565 Canadians are diagnosed every day. The Ride to Conquer Cancer started in 2008 in an effort to support cancer research and patient care with those statistics in mind, and since then has become the nation’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event. In 2018 alone, riders raised more than $10.6 million.

Since the ride was founded a little more than a decade ago, it has raised $96 million for the BC Cancer Foundation, supporting more than 47 projects that investigate more than 50 different cancer types.

Among other major initiatives, the ride has financed enhanced brain cancer care, supported a new drug for advanced prostate cancer to enter clinical trials, launched the world’s largest breast cancer study, and has supported BC Cancer’s OVCARE team, which is on track to cut incidences of ovarian cancer in half by 2034.

This year’s ride will kick off from the Cloverdale Fairgrounds at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24. Riders will travel more than 100 km on the first day to make camp at Heritage Park in Chilliwack. Sunday morning starts bright and early at 7 a.m., with another 100 km to the finish line at the Hope & District Recreation Centre.

For more information on the ride, its work and its participants, visit ride.conquercancer.ca.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Divers encounter giant, weird-looking fish off Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Letter: Let’s follow other cities and save our green spaces

Create a butterfly garden in Maple Ridge, “The Green City”

Petitioner wants four-way stop on 224th

Intersection at Selkirk a problem says Maple Ridge woman

Franklin wins silver at Pan Am Games

Maple Ridge softball star now looking for Olympics berth via Surrey tournament

Pitt Meadows man, 71, pleads guilty to possession of child porn

Sentenced to 90 days, to be served on weekends

Lunch time concerts in Maple Ridge park

BIA offers entertainment three days a week in August

Divers encounter giant, weird-looking fish off Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Rendezvous Dive Adventures charter sees creature normally found in tropics

Two-day, 200-km Ride to Conquer Cancer kicks off Aug. 24

Eleventh-annual fundraiser supports BC Cancer Foundation

VIDEO: Trudeau repeats non-apology for ‘standing up for jobs’ in SNC-Lavalin case

PM reiterates he disagrees with report, but accepts it and takes responsibility for his actions

Back-deck attack in Abbotsford did not happen, say police

Investigators say woman was influenced by past traumatic event elsewhere

Strong winds fuel northern B.C. wildfires; progress made on Eagle Bluff blaze

Eagle Bluff remains B.C.’s most threatening wildfire, burning near Oliver, B.C.

Weeding out the competition: Grand Forks to host cannabis contest at fall fair

Mayor to be among judges evaluating look, smell and ‘burnability’

‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

B.C. wildfire app has alerts, bans and air quality ratings all in one place

App was installed more than 40,000 times in 2018, one of the worst years for wildfires

B.C. homicide victim’s brother says he may never know why she was killed

Stetson Deese the family is preparing for the possibility they’ll be left in the dark on motive

Most Read