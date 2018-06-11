Two dead in overnight North Vancouver apartment fire

Fire officials say 16 others have been taken to hospital with various injuries

A deadly fire broke out at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday, in the 170-unit Mountain Village Garden Apartment complex in North Vancouver. (Google Maps)

Two people have died in an apartment fire in North Vancouver.

Fire officials say 16 others have been taken to hospital with various injuries, ranging from minor to severe.

The blaze broke out at about 2:30 a.m., in the 170 unit Mountain Village Garden Apartment complex.

READ MORE: Community rallies to support Mexican farmworkers displaced by fire

Sixteen suites in two of several buildings in the complex are destroyed.

Firefighters say 150 residents were evacuated but many have been allowed to return because their buildings were not involved.

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

(Global)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.