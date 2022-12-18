VIDEO: Two dead, one critically injured in Langley intersection crash

Two people are dead and a third person is in critical condition following a Saturday night (Dec. 17) collision involving three vehicles at 216th Street and 80th Avenue in Langley’s Willoughby neighbourhood.

It happened around 10 p.m.

Langley RCMP said one vehicle, a BMW sedan, was waiting at the intersection when a Jeep approached from behind at a high rate of speed and clipped it, sending the SUV into the intersection where it crashed into a Hyundai sedan that was just entering 216th Street and 80th Avenue.

Multiple police, fire and ambulance crews responded to find the SUV on its side, and heavy damage to the Hyundai.

Drivers of the Jeep and Hyundai were pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger in the Hyundai was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The occupants of the BMW did not suffer serious injuries.

Langley RCMP Staff Sgt. Brock Rayworth said “speed and alcohol were possible factors” in the crash.

