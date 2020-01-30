Two facing B n E charges in PoCo court

Ridge Meadows RCMP have arrested two people and charged each with break and enter, with both appearing later in provincial court in Port Coquitlam.

Police said Thursday that the detachment’s street enforcement unit was patrolling in Albion near 240th Street on Jan. 28, and spotted a car and recognized the driver.

“The SEU team continued to observe the car and, when safe to do so, engaged the vehicle. The male driver attempted to flee police but was captured and arrested. The female passenger was arrested without incident,” said the release.

Read more: Mounties nab suspected break-in bandit after Pitt Meadows incident

Geoffrey Mitchell Angus, 38, of White Rock, was charged with break and enter.

Samantha Rose Wootton, 29, of Maple Ridge, faces the same charge.

Both were released with multiple conditions including not to go to Maple Ridge. Both will be appearing in Port Coquitlam provincial court on Feb. 6.



pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter