Two hospitalized with serious injuries after Maple Ridge motorcycle incident

Two individuals on a motorcycle were struck by a vehicle near the Haney Bypass in Maple Ridge on Friday evening. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)Two individuals on a motorcycle were struck by a vehicle near the Haney Bypass in Maple Ridge on Friday evening. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
A vehicle incident involving a motorcycle in Maple Ridge last night has sent two people to hospital with serious injuries.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., a vehicle collided with a motorcycle near Haney Bypass and 225th Street. According to witnesses at the scene, a BMW travelling east collided with the motorcycle when attempting to turn left off the bypass.

The two individuals on the motorcycle were seriously injured and had to be transported to the hospital, said the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Ben Hadaway, manager of communications for BC Emergency Health Services, said that an air ambulance was called in to assist, in addition to four ground crews, and three individuals were transported to the hospital.

Ridge Meadows RCMP confirmed that one motorcycle rider was airlifted from the scene, with the other being transported to the hospital by ambulance.

“There was one person in the vehicle who was uninjured,” said the RCMP.

The Haney Bypass was shut down for approximately five hours as the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service was called in to investigate.

“We have not ruled out speed or impairment at this time,” said the RCMP.

