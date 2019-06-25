Emergency responders continue their efforts to pull the overturned plane from the lake on Monday evening. (Laryn Gilmour - Kelowna Capital News)

Two in hospital after plane crashes in Okanagan Lake

RCMP say wheels left down caused landing plane to overturn on lake

UPDATE 7:38 p.m.

The plane overturned around 5 p.m. police say the crash landing happened because the aircrafts wheels were still down when landing on the water and the pilot didn’t follow proper landing protocol.

Kelowna RCMP have identified the pilot as a 72-year-old Alberta man. He and his passenger, a 59-year-old man were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after overturning their float plane near Sunnyside Road in West Kelowna on Monday evening.

“The crash is not being considered criminal in nature at this time,” RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “As such, RCMP have since notified, and continue to support the Transportation Safety Board of Canada who have launched an investigation into the aviation incident.”

The small, private aircraft has been recovered from Lake Okanagan and has been secured by officials.

Any witnesses of the incident are urged to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

UPDATE 6:45 p.m.

Emergency crews say the plane is not leaking fuel and they are trying to determine their next steps.

UPDATE 6:18 p.m.

RCMP have confirmed the small plane’s crash landing near Sunnyside Road in West Kelowna was a result of its wheels not being raised upon landing.

Emergency responders have attached a rope to one of the wheels in attempt to remove the plane from the Okanagan Lake.

Two men were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

UPDATE 6:10 p.m.

Two have been transported to hospital after a plane has crashed into the Okanagan Lake near West Kelowna.

—————————————-

Reports have come in that a small plane has crashed near West Kelowna.

The call was made around 5 p.m. on Monday stating a possible plane crash into the water near Quails’ Gate winery.

Reports say the plane has been overturned in the water.

A Kelowna Capital News Reporter is en route to the scene and more information will come soon.

 

A small plane has overturned in the Okanagan Lake and two were taken to hospital. (Laryn Gilmour - Kelowna Capital News)

Previous story
Poll: Rising gas prices force B.C. residents rethink summer road trips
Next story
Province to increase parking, pilot First Nation stewards at busy Joffre Lakes

Just Posted

Maple Ridge residents clean up fire pit

Spend the weekend hauling out trash from Cottonwood area

Square dancers celebrate another July 1 with community

Town ‘n’ Country Dancers hold 33rd annual Canada Day event

Looking Back: Before there were Raptors

Maple Ridge has a long history of basketball.

Train horns falling silent in Maple Ridge

30-day transition period underway

Maple Ridge actress in A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Melissa Harris part of Bard in the Valley cast.

VIDEO: Tributes flow on 10th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death

Jackson received a fatal dose of the anesthetic propofol on June 25, 2009. He died at age 50

40 cats, kittens surrendered in apparent animal hoarding at Vancouver home

Officers found the cats living among piles of garbage and feces, suffering from fleas

Vancouver Aquarium drops cetacean ban lawsuit in new lease agreement

Ocean Wise CEO Lasse Gustavsson called the updated lease an exciting new chapter for the aquarium

Plane veers off runway, into ditch at Langley Airport

Fire, ambulance, and police are on scene

Okanagan RCMP bike patrol rolls up on alleged stolen vehicle from Burnaby

The driver, a 30-year-old Kelowna man, has been held in custody and is facing possible charges of possession of stolen property and obstructing a police officer

Man arrested after pimping investigation in Whistler

A 44-year-old man has been charged with procuring and benefiting from sexual services

Thieves steal two $40K chairs featuring gold serpents from Vancouver furniture store

Chairs believed to be the only two of its kind in Canada, police said

White Rock council opts for compromise in waterfront parking fee hike

Amendment calls for hourly rates of $3.75 instead of $4 from April to September

Province to increase parking, pilot First Nation stewards at busy Joffre Lakes

Two-hundred more parking stalls will bring total spots to allow 450 cars

Most Read